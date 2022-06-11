Letters: A lesson in the importance of school, Better rugby calls

Will Jordan of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific Semi Final against the Chiefs, at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. Photo / John Davidson

A lesson in the importance of school

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti has declared "enough is enough" regarding the dire truancy rates in schools and outlined something called the new Attendance and Engagement Strategy. It includes a campaign for "parents to understand the importance of education in their kid's development". How has New Zealand, a first world country with free education available to all children, sunk to the level where apparently a large group of parents have to be helped to understand that education is important and that their children need to attend school? That the biggest drop in attendance is among primary and intermediate students really answers that question — these parents don't care enough about their parental duties.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth

Better rugby calls

Rugby needs a complete overhaul if the game is to survive. Currently we have a referee, two assistant referees and a video referee and they still can't get their decisions correct. In sheer frustration I switched channels after only 5 minutes of the Crusaders-Chiefs game after watching two shocking calls. With four officials running the game and the assistance of video replay, they should be able to make better decisions.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki

Pacific nations

Heather du Plessis-Allan (HoS, June 5) is making the same assumptions that a lot of the Government's critics are doing. Australia's Penny Wong, at the behest of Anthony Albanese, made a big show of going to the Pacific islands that had more to do with Albanese wanting to show that Australia has a new government that won't patronise the island nations as it did under Scott Morrison. Thanks to the work already done by this government, those island nations would be aware of this country's attitude. Unless of course there are people here who share Morrison's colonialist ideas and believe Pacific nations still need to be treated like naive children.

John Capener, Kawerau

Public space

It might be timely for the Department of Conservation to undertake a review of the prime public open space, occupied by marinas and their reclamations and boating and sailing clubs, to ascertain if they are fulfilling the original function they were set aside for and to make them more user friendly for the general public, the elderly and the disabled.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport