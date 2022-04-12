Let's Get Wellington Moving includes proposals for light rail. Image / Supplied

Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) consultation reveals more than half of respondents favour light rail as the preferred form of mass rapid transit for the capital city.

LGWM is a joint multi-billion transport project between Waka Kotahi NZTA, Wellington City Council, and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Mass rapid transit is the centrepiece of proposals for the city, with routes both to the east and south via light rail or spacious elongated electric buses.

Light rail was preferred, 53 per cent, because of its capacity potential of more than 300 people per trip, reliability, frequency, and improved carbon performance.

Consultation showed 23 per cent of respondents liked bus rapid transit and 24 per cent had no preference.

People were keen on bus rapid transit because it required less investment, was faster to implement, and could recover more quickly from a natural disaster.

The other big-ticket item being proposed for the city is a second Mt Victoria tunnel.

More respondents were in favour of a new Mt Victoria tunnel than not, however some thought it should include four lanes for cars instead of two, to support population growth.

Those who wanted to get cars off the road were worried a new tunnel would be counter-productive. They were also concerned about the carbon footprint from construction.

Last year LGWM revealed four options to "transform" the capital with mass rapid transit, improvements at the Basin Reserve, and an extra Mt Victoria Tunnel.

Artist impression of light rail outside Wellington Railway Station. Image / LGWM

All of the options include a new Mt Victoria tunnel. One for vehicles and buses, with the other for walking and cycling.

None of the tunnel options create additional lanes for cars.

Some options included grade separation at the Basin Reserve involving the extension of the Arras Tunnel so local traffic can travel over the northbound state highway.

LGWM received 5,692 submissions from the public during consultation on the options.

Six key themes were identified including quality urban development, access for private vehicles, better environmental, carbon, social and liveability outcomes, as well as timeframe, cost and construction disruption.

The questions were open-ended to gain more qualitative feedback rather than a preferred option.

LGWM independent chairman David Brash said nothing has been decided yet

"Public feedback is being considered, alongside the other factors that will ultimately determine the preferred option we will recommend."

The project team also has to consider things like economic costs and benefits, how the options perform against the objectives of the transport plan, and associated risks.

Brash said there was a strong appetite for change.

"But people told us that whatever transport and urban development option is chosen it needs to be delivered once and be right first time, including representing the best value for the considerable investment."

Wellingtonians also wanted balance between principle and reality, Brash said,

"For example, a mass rapid transit option needed to respect Wellington's unique terrain and whether it could be extendible in the future. Although some agreed the region would benefit from more housing, many were concerned what urban intensification would actually look like."

Construction isn't scheduled to start on finalised projects until 2028.