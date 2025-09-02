The Proposed Zoning changes have been done to cover two realities; the downgrading of areas affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and the up-zoning of areas to allow greater intensification of land-use, particularly housing, especially in the inner-city areas and near local town centres and within walking distance (800m) of train stations.

Auckland must intensify as a city, build higher and around the infrastructure already in place. Most of the audience understood that.

What people were anxious about was the process; such a massive undertaking in such a short time to undertake a change that will affect the urban form of Auckland for the next century, and a perceived lack of public input.

They wanted to know the wider implications on infrastructure, schools and amenities and of course – on their own homes and neighbourhoods.

A new whole-of-the-city plan is a lot to take in.

The challenge from Minister Chris Bishop is that Auckland Council, to be allowed to replace PC78 and the MDRS, must provide the same capacity for future growth in the new plan.

The figure two million sites keeps being mentioned – that’s a lot of sites. The council planners present explained that the widespread extent indicates or ‘enables’ potential uplift over decades, and that in reality this will be much less over time.

For those living in current single house streets however, it does present a double-edge; the neighbours can build a six-storey apartment block, or your house can now be developed and is worth a lot more. For changes of that magnitude people do want to know more and have a say.

The plan replaces blanket three-storey rules with tailored zoning across the city. Photo / 123RF

Yes, it could be called Nimby-ism but people do want to know more about the implications on their neighbourhood.

Councillor Christine Fletcher’s wild claims about infrastructure ignored the fact that this growth will be factored in and will take place over a very long period of time. This proposal allows long-term planning to start once the core idea of where intensification will go is framed.

To address concerns, a lot of inner city special character housing areas remain protected. Some housing advocates might say too much but the corollary of that is the up-zoning of other housing areas to greater density as Terrace Housing and Apartment zones.

What the proposed plan allows is greater flexibility of heights and development zones instead of the current blanket three storeys across the isthmus under the MDRS.

Greater housing diversity across the city is desperately needed.

It will address affordability of housing for those who currently feel shut out of the housing market. Affordability comes with building at scale. This plan allows for that with increased height and density around transit hubs and town centres.

Urban Auckland chairwoman Julie Stout.

Business - Mixed Use Zones are exciting. Smaller four-storey buildings – living above the shops – outside of local centres but rising to 10-15 storeys within walking distance of centres or hubs. All our neighbourhoods will benefit by allowing more people to live near their work or study, shop and eat out locally.

Zoning maps are crude planning tools when it comes to shaping local and town centres and the transition areas between zones or uses, particularly housing, is a sensitive area. A process is needed for local involvement, such as council/local-led precinct plans.

Locals have a real personal stake in making sure their community thrives, and the right amenities and open space are provided. Locals everywhere need to be kept informed and be involved.

Most importantly, this proposed plan allows our city to not only go up but also for us to grow up as a city, to become urban people, people who live and work in the jostle and excitement of being together among friends and strangers.

According to Stats NZ, 87% of New Zealanders live in an urban environment – just a very low-level one. Our low-rise suburban mindset encourages the bland and dispersed, barely raising a pulse at present.

Most of us want our city to be a vital powerhouse for the country. The benefits of greater intensification on our economy, our cultural life, our carbon footprint, our time, are substantial. We literally can’t afford not to do this.

Step one is important: that is ensuring the Auckland Council vote to pass this Plan on September 24, so we can move to the next stage of making submissions to the process to make it a long-term success.

We all want Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau to be a great city to live in.

Julie Stout is the chair Urban Auckland Inc.

