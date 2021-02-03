Leighton Smith Podcast Episode 96

Paul Kengor. Photo / Supplied

Welcome to 2021 and the third season of the Leighton Smith Podcast.

Guesting on podcast 96 is Paul Kengor Ph.D, Professor of Political Science and bestselling author. It is a riveting interview. Kengor is prolific in matters Marxist.

Leighton has things to say about phonics and the media.

And, even during the summer holiday, mail rolled in. We have some of it in the Mailroom with Mrs Producer.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

Haven't listened to a podcast before? Check out our simple how-to guide.

Listen here on iHeartRadio

Leighton Smith's podcast also available on iTunes:

To subscribe via iTunes click here