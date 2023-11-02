It is unlikely National and Act will be able to form a government alone, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is working around the clock to ensure exit efforts from Gaza and the Beatles release final single Now and Then which was 45 years in the making. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

Tokoroa-raised Kiwis centre Joseph “Joey” Manu, 27, grew up watching Waikato and the Chiefs at FMG Stadium Waikato, and now he’s set to take to the international rugby league stage there.

Wednesday afternoon saw a photo opportunity and signing session with Kiwis players at Hamilton’s Centre Place ahead of Saturday’s Pacific Rugby League Championships grand final clash with the Kangaroos.

A haka echoed throughout the mall as Tokoroa High School students celebrated the return of their beloved alumnus, Manu, to Waikato soil.

“It’s pretty special. I’m from South Waikato, so I’m really proud to be close to home,” Manu says.

“It’s the first time I’ll be playing here. I grew up watching the Chiefs and Waikato but it’s good to get a rugby league game here. I’ve got a lot of family coming but I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans come out.

“Growing up, I didn’t really see much rugby league down these ways so to have such players as the Kiwis and Kangaroos, it’ll be awesome to see a lot of young kids enjoy that day.”

Joseph Manu of the Kiwis in action during the 2023 Pacific Championships rugby league match between Australia and New Zealand at AAMI Park in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport

Manu joined the Sydney Roosters in 2016 and quickly made a name for himself, so far amassing 158 NRL games and two NRL premierships.

He has shown his versatility across the park, from centre to fullback to five-eighth.

The last time the Kiwis played Australia in New Zealand was Manu’s international debut in 2018.

Now a senior squad member with 16 caps to his name, Manu is excited to see the home fans backing the squad. He says playing for New Zealand is special to him.

“I grew up in Tokoroa, so I’m a really proud Kiwi. Whenever I get to represent my country, I get to put my family’s name on the biggest stage and represent them and my town as well – something I don’t take lightly,” Manu says.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been at home playing the Kangaroos. It’s a bit different now. I’m obviously a bit older and we’ve got a young squad.

“We’ve got a great leadership group and I just follow those boys and help out where I can. The team that we have, I’m just really excited to be out there with them. There’s a lot of great players and we just want to keep building as a team.

“[It’s a] young team but there’s a lot of confidence. Even though we lost last week, we’re back on home soil and we can’t wait for the challenge.”

New Kiwis forward Leo Thompson also has a connection with FMG Stadium Waikato and the Chiefs. His identical twin brother Tyrone plays hooker for the Super Rugby franchise.

New Kiwis forward Leo Thompson playing against the Kangaroos last weekend in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport

At just 23, the Gisborne-born brothers have both donned the black jersey. Leo for the Kiwis and Tyrone for the Māori All Blacks.

The Newcastle Knights forward made his Kiwis debut just two weeks ago in the 50-0 drubbing of Samoa. He led the team haka o that occasion and did so again in his second test last weekend against the Kangaroos.

“It’s massive for me and my family. [It’s the] first time I’ve got to represent my country in anything so I’m buzzing,” Thompson says.

“I was buzzing for my brother, he represented Māori and New Zealand before me. To be able to do it myself, it’s mean.”

Thompson says he watched his brother play in the Super Rugby semifinal at FMG Stadium, describing it as a great atmosphere that he can’t wait to experience from the pitch.

His message to locals and fans is simple.

“Just show up in our colours and come support the boys.”

In an unchanged 17 from last week’s 36-18 loss in Melbourne, Manu will start at centre, while Thompson will bring impact off the bench.

The crowning of the inaugural Pacific Championship champion kicks off at 5pm with the curtain-raiser game, the Physical Disability Rugby League Kiwis v PDRL Kiwis A, starting at 3pm.

“It’s a big week for the game in New Zealand, the first time since the Four Nations final in Wellington in 2014 that we’ve had a championship decider played here,” New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters says.

“It’s great we can bring rugby league at the highest level to our communities and whānau in Hamilton and beyond as FMG Stadium Waikato hosts the game’s pinnacle event.

“Whether you’re a proud Kiwi, Aussie or just a lover of the game – this atmosphere will be unmissable.”

Tickets for the Pacific Championships grand final are on sale from Ticketek.

Kiwis starting team:

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Matthew Timoko, Joseph Manu, Jamayne Isaako, Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes; James Fisher-Harris (c), Kieran Foran, Moses Leota, Isaiah Papali’i, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine.

Interchange:

Fa’amanu Brown, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Griffin Neame, Leo Thompson.

Reserves:

Naufahu Whyte, Danny Levi, Wiremu Greig, Keano Kini.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





