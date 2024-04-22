Last year's Anzac Day dawn parade in Whanganui. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Anzac Day dawn services will be happening across the country on Thursday morning, with Whanganui opting for a later start than usual.

Whanganui Returned and Services Association (RSA) welfare trust president Robert Allen said the dawn service had been moved to a 7am start because veterans were getting older.

“That 6am start meant people were having to get up at 4am and it was very cold - last year was bitterly cold,” Allen said.

“By pushing it back an hour we have daylight, a slightly warmer morning and it’s a lot more comfortable for our veterans.”

He said the Whanganui RSA welfare trust had made that decision by itself but it had been “very popular” amongst volunteers.

In 1936, Whanganui was the first city in New Zealand to hold a dawn service.

RSA welfare trust president Robert Allen will give the opening address and dedication at Whanganui's Anzac Day service.

Another change to this year’s service is that the parade will come to a halt just outside the Whanganui Regional Museum entrance and representatives of the Māori Battalion will form up and lead the parade on to the forecourt.

“I would like to think this is going to be a permanent feature for future parades,” Allen said.

Tea and coffee will be provided on the forecourt instead of inside the War Memorial Centre as has been done in previous years.

The Whanganui Highland Pipe Band will lead the parade and Brass Whanganui will also perform.

After the service, Club Metro will serve traditional rum and coffee and an Anzac cooked breakfast.

Allen said he thought it was especially important for school children and young people to attend the service as these were the future generations.

“People have different feelings and emotions towards Anzac Day.

“But our freedom was given to us by the sacrifice of others and I think a lot of people who come to the parade will think along those same lines.”

The New Zealand Cadet Forces will support the running of the service.

The Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand will conduct flypasts on Anzac Day in the region around Ōhakea.

Aircraft from the Biggin Hill Historic Aircraft Centre at RNZAF Ōhakea and current RNZAF aircraft will be on display, with a special formation consisting of the Supermarine Spitfire Mk IX, the North American P-51D Mustang and two Beechcraft Texans from the RNZAF.

Anzac Day services

Whanganui - 6.15am sharp outside the Davis Library, Pukenamu Queen’s Park, to parade to the Whanganui War Memorial Centre forecourt with the service beginning at 7am.

Other commemorative services will be held at Pākaraka (9.30am), Pākaitore (11am) and Brunswick (10am).

Marton - 5.40am outside BJW Motors, Wellington Rd, to parade to the forecourt of Marton RSA and Memorial Hall in Wellington Rd by 6am.

At 10am there will be a ceremony at Turakina Cenotaph at Turakina School, and a 2pm wreath-laying ceremony at Marton Park.

Taihape - 5.45am meet opposite the Town Hall for the parade; at the conclusion of the dawn service all those attending are invited to the Workingmen’s Club for breakfast.

Bulls – 5.45am meet outside the RSA on High St, with the service starting at 6am. Meet and greet with everyone inside the RSA Bulls, annual breakfast for $10 per plate.

Bess at Bulls is at 9am up the hill at the Bess memorial on Forest Rd.

Hunterville - 5.50am dawn service on the footpath outside the RSA Hall on Bruce St. Tea and coffee at RSA Hall after the service followed by breakfast at Station Hotel from 7.30am.

Taumarunui - 5.45am march from RSA to Wayside Cross and the dawn service will commence at 6am at Wayside Cross.

At 11am there will be a civic service upstairs at the RSA.

Raetihi - 7am service at the Centre, Seddon St, then a march to two cemeteries which will include a wreath-laying ceremony. There will be breakfast afterwards at the Raetihi Cosmopolitan Club.

Ohakune - 10am service at the memorial gates, and people are welcome to return to Raetihi Cosmopolitan Club following the service.

Waiouru - 6am Camp Dawn Service, Freyberg St, Waiouru Military Camp. Those wishing to attend will require a recognised form of identification.

National Army Museum Te Mata Toa will host a civic service at 11am.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.