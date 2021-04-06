Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Last night's 6.1 quake was second biggest of 2870 aftershocks

5 minutes to read
Last night's 6.1 jolt nearly proved the largest of nearly 3000 aftershocks recorded since the East Cape's big 7.3 quake - but scientists say the sequence is playing out as expected. Image / GeoNet

Last night's 6.1 jolt nearly proved the largest of nearly 3000 aftershocks recorded since the East Cape's big 7.3 quake - but scientists say the sequence is playing out as expected. Image / GeoNet

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

Last night's jolt was nearly the largest of nearly 3000 aftershocks recorded since the East Cape's big 7.3 quake - but scientists say the sequence is playing out as expected.

As at this morning, GeoNet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.