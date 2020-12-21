'Laser Reindeer': Auckland man's epic bike ride for a good cause

A group of cyclists in Auckland rode a route that resembled a reindeer with laser eyes. Photo / Supplied

First, we had the Laser Kiwi. Now, because it's Christmas, we have the Laser Reindeer.

Auckland man Carl Wells, who last year rode the Laser Kiwi route on his bike, has today cycled a route that resembles a Laser Reindeer — and all for a good cause.

The route is a piece of what's commonly known as "Strava art" (referring to the website where cyclists upload their routes to, which shows them drawn on a map). This particular piece of festive "Strava art" is especially Kiwi, with its laser eye.

Wells created the route himself and invited other cyclist friends to join him on the 55.5km ride.

None of the cyclists knew what "shape" their route would create in the end, all they knew was that they were riding for a good cause.

"I wanted to bring a little Christmas cheer in an original way with friends - and help out those less fortunate by raising money for the Auckland City Mission," Wells told the Herald.

The ride took the cyclists all over Auckland. Photo / Supplied

"Traditional Christmas symbols are all about cold dark winter - so what better way to brighten up Rudolph then with a freaking laser," he added.

"Once I created the Rudolph design I knew he needed something a bit extra - hence the homage to the original Laser Kiwi."

The Laser Reindeer Strava art. Photo / Supplied

Wells set up a fundraising page for the ride and is hoping to raise some money to help those less fortunate this Christmas with his "holiday Strava art".

All the proceeds from his fundraiser will go to the Auckland City Mission.

The group of eight friends took nearly four hours to complete the Laser Reindeer bike ride "and that includes a coffee stop after McDonald's denied us service at the drive-thru".

The riders refuelling. Photo / Supplied

Wells also clarified that they did not use a kayak to draw the straight shooting laser. "It was created by pausing the GPS, then restarting it in Henderson, creating a straight line," he explained.

This is not the first time Wells creates "Strava art" for a good cause. Last year, for his birthday, he recreated the Laser Kiwi, which is, to this day, the most popular design of the flag referendum of 2015.

That birthday ride raised money for Cool Earth, a not-for-profit organisation focused on halting rainforest deforestation and fighting climate change.

To donate to Wells' Laser Reindeer fundraiser for Auckland City Mission, click here.