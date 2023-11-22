Voyager 2023 media awards
Largest gang funeral in New Zealand history expected for ‘OG’ Head Hunter William ‘Bird’ Hines


6 mins to read
Senior Head Hunter member William "Bird" Hines (centre) was revered and feared within the criminal underworld until his death.

Senior Head Hunter member William "Bird" Hines (centre) was revered and feared within the criminal underworld until his death.

A towering figure of the criminal underworld has died after years of ill health.

Better known as “Bird”, William Hines was one of the most senior members of the Head Hunters motorcycle club

