Senior Head Hunter member William "Bird" Hines (centre) was revered and feared within the criminal underworld until his death.

A towering figure of the criminal underworld has died after years of ill health.

Better known as “Bird”, William Hines was one of the most senior members of the Head Hunters motorcycle club and revered in New Zealand’s gang world.

He was serving a 17-year prison sentence for running a methamphetamine syndicate but was released by the Parole Board late last year on compassionate grounds.

Hines was living with type 2 diabetes, which required dialysis every second day and resulted in limb amputation, heart disease and end-stage renal failure.

His death was marked by family and friends paying respects to the “OG” (Original Gangster) on social media today and his tangi is anticipated to be the largest gang funeral in New Zealand history.

With an incoming National-led Government promising to crack down on gang convoys, Hines’ funeral will be closely monitored by police bosses in Auckland and Wellington.

The esteem in which Hines was held in the Head Hunter fraternity is illustrated by a sign in the East chapter’s pad at 232 Marua Rd which simply states: “In Bird We Trust”.

The police are seeking for the premises, and other properties, to be forfeited to the Crown in a long-running case taken against the club’s alleged president, Wayne Doyle.

During the recent High Court trial, Doyle spoke warmly of his old friend Hines when asked why he continued to associate with people who had been involved in meth manufacture.

He described Hines as a “unique, amazing sort of a character”.

“How do you throw your friends out that have been beside you for years and years and years?” Doyle said.

“You don’t just throw someone out because they get into trouble. You’ve got to stand by them.”

A sign inside the Head Hunters pad at 232 Marua Rd showing the esteem in which William "Bird" Hines was held within the gang. Photo / Jason Dorday

Hines was released from prison shortly before his 70th birthday and had been living with a family member who provided 24/7 care in his final months.

A previous Parole Board decision noted that Hines wanted to “make peace with his whānau as a consequence of his offending history on them”.

His criminal history stretches back to at least 1989, when Hines was caught with a loaded pistol in the lounge bar of a hotel. Pistols are prized in the criminal underworld, a weapon of status.

It was a sign of things to come for the then 36-year-old.

A few years later, he was convicted of kidnapping a man at gunpoint, then torturing him with pliers and an electric drill in a garage, because of a supposed debt.

The guilty verdict came despite the victim refusing to give evidence.

In sentencing Hines to four years in prison, Justice Robertson said no one was above the law.

“You just take the law into your own hands and use whatever is necessary to get what you perceive is your entitlement.”

Five years later, Hines and two other Head Hunters confronted an undercover police officer and held him at knifepoint.

“If you do not prove you are not a cop, then you are not leaving here,” was how Crown prosecutor Kieran Raftery recounted the conversation at the 1996 trial.

The undercover officer, whose cover story was running a scrapmetal yard, feigned fury at the allegation but was taken upstairs to his living quarters where Hines and the others searched through his belongings for proof of his identity.

The officer managed to buy some time but was unable to entirely satisfy his captors. “They let him know that he was not off the hook,” said Raftery.

Again, Hines was convicted of kidnapping and jailed for 12 months.

But it was the lucrative profits of methamphetamine which took Hines from menacing standover man to the big time.

He was one of the ringleaders of a network who dubbed themselves the “Methamphetamine Makers Co Ltd”, alongside infamous bank robber Waha Safiti and meth cook Brett Allison.

The trio was planning to split a batch of methamphetamine to yield hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The business partners were busy falling out when police swooped in 2000 following Operation Flower.

Bugged conversations were played at the trial in which Saifiti and Hines were recorded talking about “whacking” people.

“Rest assured, we will not be made to look like fools here,” said Saifiti. “We will just whack anybody who needs to be whacked... Whack him straight on the spot.’”

After the raids across Auckland, police found the remnants of Allison’s lab in Henderson.

The 2000 litres of chemicals involved made it one of the biggest - and most explosive - drug laboratories ever found. It took officials wearing breathing apparatus seven days to pull apart.

Its run-off waste alone contained 150 grams of methamphetamine claimed to be worth $150,000.

Hines was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy to supply.

William Hines during his 2002 trial in the High Court at Auckland.

At the time, police said the Head Hunters network played a significant role in establishing the meth trade in New Zealand: something that plagues the country to this day.

After serving seven years for the Operation Flower drug crimes, Hines managed to stay out of prison until becoming the principal target of a new police investigation, Operation Sylvester, in 2015.

By this time, he sat at the very top of the Head Hunters hierarchy and was revered by gang members as a Godfather-type figure. Despite being in his 60s and riddled with health problems, “Bird” was still feared in the criminal fraternity.

Through surveillance and intercepted phone calls, Operation Sylvester gathered enough evidence to prove Hines was in charge of a group of Head Hunters and associates manufacturing methamphetamine.

Detectives covertly broke into a van, hidden inside a storage unit, where they found 136 grams of meth packaged for sale in ounce bags and surrounded by rice to keep it dry. There were also nine kilograms of iodine and 33 litres of hypophosphorous acid, both commonly used in the meth manufacturing process.

There was also enough illegal firepower inside the van to start a war: an M1A Springfield semi-automatic rifle, a pair of Heckler and Koch military-style rifles, a Lapua tactical rifle and a Smith and Wesson pistol wrapped in a blue bandanna - with traces of Hines’ DNA on the fabric.

Hines and his co-defendants pleaded not guilty but were convicted after a High Court trial in 2017, in which the judge was satisfied at least 1kg of methamphetamine was manufactured by the group.

In sentencing Hines, Justice Jonathan Downs made special mention of the “sinister nature” of the firearms and drugs found inside the storage unit.

“This careful packaging, the nature and collection of articles, and the rental of the unit on the same day as the manufacture of the methamphetamine imply this was the work of an organised criminal enterprise. You led that enterprise,” Justice Downs said to Hines.

“And although you were careful to act from behind the scenes, I am sure you directed this offending... You sat atop an organisation which made a very large amount of methamphetamine and intended to make more.”

At the time of his arrest, the Head Hunters were run by a committee led by Doyle and Hines, according to Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton , a former head of the police Motorcycle Gang Unit who gave evidence at the trial.