Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Head Hunters assets trial: Alleged boss Wayne Doyle asked to explain overseas contribution to legal fees from wife of drug dealer

By
7 mins to read
Around 40 patched members and their motorcycles head east on Marua Rd. Video / NZ Herald

The man who denies he is president of the Head Hunters and the prosecutor targeting his wealth have squared off in days of tense cross-examination. George Block reports.

In September 2017 police raided the Ellerslie

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand