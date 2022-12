There has been a large slip on the corner of The Terrace and Buller Street, Te Aro, Wellington. Photo / Nick James

A large slip is causing Christmas traffic chaos in the Te Aro, Wellington this evening.

The Wellington City Council has advised there is a slip on the corner of The Terrace and Buller Street and the road is now closed.

They said that crews are currently responding and attempting to clear away the debris.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.