Large police operation unfolding in Rangiora, man taken into custody

A man has been taken into custody as a large police operation unfolds in a North Canterbury town.
Police, including Armed Offenders Squad and a dog unit, were seen searching a property on Good St in Rangiora.
A man, in handcuffs, was also seen being escorted away from the property by police.
Five police cars were at the scene.
An armed officer was seen carrying a ladder towards a fence in the backyard of the property.
Earlier, police told NZME they were responding to a report of a possible sighting of a firearm in Rangiora.
Police have been approached for further details.
More to come