Large police operation unfolding in Rangiora, man taken into custody

Armed police were seen searching a property on Good St in Rangiora. Photo / Nathan Morton

A man has been taken into custody as a large police operation unfolds in a North Canterbury town.

Police, including Armed Offenders Squad and a dog unit, were seen searching a property on Good St in Rangiora.

A man, in handcuffs, was also seen being escorted away from the property by police.

Five police cars were at the scene.

An armed officer was seen carrying a ladder towards a fence in the backyard of the property.

Earlier, police told NZME they were responding to a report of a possible sighting of a firearm in Rangiora.

Police have been approached for further details.

More to come








