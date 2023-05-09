Large pod of dolphins in Oriental Bay, Wellington delights onlookers

The dolphins swam past the Carter Fountain in Oriental Bay.

9 May, 2023 02:44 AM 2 mins to read

Onlookers were delighted to spot about 100 dolphins swimming in Wellington’s Oriental Bay this afternoon.

“They came through very quickly just before the storm front hit at lunchtime,” said photographer Sean Gillespie.

A few of the dolphins passing through detoured to check out Carter Fountain pic.twitter.com/oiGUMQFlmY — Oriental Bay (@OrientalBayNZ) May 9, 2023

The large pod can be seen detouring past the Carter Fountain.

A spokeswoman at Niwa said the dolphins came past their office “so a lot of us went out to look at them”.

Dolphins racing through Oriental Bay just now pic.twitter.com/zETLSxGvwU — Oriental Bay (@OrientalBayNZ) May 9, 2023





It’s not uncommon for Wellingtonians to spot sea life in the harbour. In April last year a pod of dolphins were spotted leaping through the air alongside Centreport’s container terminal.

About a month earlier a smaller pod came into the harbour on a perfectly still evening and played in the water outside Te Papa, much to the joy of those walking along the waterfront.

The harbour also played home to a southern right whale in 2018, prompting the postponement of a Matariki fireworks display.

Amazing lunchtime experience seeing so many dolphins in Evans Bay, Wellington NZ pic.twitter.com/cN5mE7Q1Jf — Mark Gee (@theartofnight) May 9, 2023

The whale, nicknamed Matariki by some due to its appearance in the lead-up to the Māori new year, spent a week frolicking in the harbour.

Police had to remind drivers not to stop on the motorway to watch the whale.

“Wellingtonians have fallen in love with this whale – this taonga - and they’ve been telling us they don’t want anything untoward to happen to it. The whale’s presence is a true blessing for Matariki,” said acting mayor Jill Day.

The fireworks display was postponed to avoid any stress on the whale.