About 20 firefighters are in attendance at a large house fire in Seddon, Marlborough.

Fire and Emergency were called shortly before 7.30 pm, Fire and Emergency Shift Manager Lyn Crosson said.

She also said that the house was well alight on arrival and crews are in the process of extinguishing it at the moment.

Police are also on the scene.

