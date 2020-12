Police confirmed they were notified of a fire in Chatfield Place shortly after 10.30am. Image / Google

A large fire is burning in the Auckland suburb of Remuera.

Police confirmed they were notified of a fire in Chatfield Place shortly after 10.30am.

Several residents have come out into the cul-de-sac to watch firefighters attack the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said officers were not at the scene, at this stage.

"That could change with helping with traffic management," she said.