The Herald understands the blaze was at Shine Automotive.

The incident was upgraded to a third alarm by Fenz, which dispatched eight fire trucks, two ladder trucks, three specialist appliances and three support vehicles to the scene. Crews from across 10 different fire stations were in attendance.

“The public is asked to stay away from the area and respect any road closures while firefighters are at work,” Fenz said.

Shortly after 7pm, assistant fire commander Barry Thomas, at the scene, said the fire had been contained.

“We’re just doing a preliminary fire investigation just to try and determine the cause at this stage.

Thomas said crews found flames coming out the rear of the building and as things progressed, flames came out of the front.

He added an aerial appliance also attended.

“There is obviously some interior burns. There’s also been reports of gas cylinders in the interior of the building.

“We’ve got another hazard, which is a half-filled waste oil container in the rear of the workshop, but our crews are currently safe and they’ve contained the fire,” Thomas said.

Police confirmed they received reports of the fire about 6pm and were assisting with traffic management.

“The road is closed between Clark St and Great North Rd.

“Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area and expect delays,” a police spokesperson said.

