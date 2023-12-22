Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Laneway Festival overcomes police and Auckland Council opposition to gain liquor licence

By
3 mins to read
Middlemore Hospital’s public plea, Christmas mayhem hits Auckland airport and why Christmas dessert might be a bit pricier this year in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

The first Auckland Laneway Festival in four years has been granted a liquor licence - despite opposition from police, the Auckland Council and health authorities - on the condition it does not allow

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand