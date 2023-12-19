Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland Laneway Festival battles police and council objections to liquor licence at new Western Springs venue

By
5 mins to read
Chris Bishop announces independent review of Kāinga Ora, New Zealand's fifth Covid wave may not have peaked and questions are raised over how Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will get to Sydney tomorrow. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

Promoters of the first Laneway Festival in Auckland for years are in a fight for a liquor licence amid opposition from police, a council inspector and health officials.

Laneway has left its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand