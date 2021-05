A lane is blocked on SH 1 near Dome Valley. Photo / Google Maps

29 May, 2021

A lane is blocked on SH 1 near Dome Valley after a three-car crash.

The lane is blocked near Kraack Rd.

Police were made aware of the incident just before midday and expect the road to be clear soon.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is asking motorists to delay their journey and use alternative routes.

There are no reports of injury.