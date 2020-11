A logging truck tipped on SH2 on Monday morning. Photo / File

The northbound lane of State Highway 2 near Tangoio, 23km north of Napier, is blocked after a logging truck rolled.

A police spokesperson said police were notified at 8.09am on Monday and are on their way to the scene.

The accident on SH2 near Tangoio Settlement Rd is blocking one lane.

The police spokesperson said there are no reports of any injuries.