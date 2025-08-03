Advertisement
Landlord finds squalid home, tenant Jessica Michelle Duffy ordered to pay $4822

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Tenancy Tribunal accepted the landlord's description that the tenant was living in squalid conditions. Stock image / File

A landlord’s final inspection of a house revealed some surprises, including baseball bats and chains under the beds and couches, modifications to the garage, and a flatmate still living there with his dog.

The landlord, whose name is suppressed, provided the Tenancy Tribunal with photographs of the house to

