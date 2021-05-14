Lancaster Park site redevelopment progressing

Work to redevelop the former Lancaster Park site is progressing. Photo / Lesley Murdoch

Work to redevelop the former Lancaster Park site is progressing. Photo / Lesley Murdoch

Work to redevelop the former Lancaster Park site is progressing.

A site visit was held on Friday to provide an update on the project.

Work to partially remove the foundations of the former Paul Kelly and Deans stands that were part of the demolished stadium is under way.

The concrete from the foundations is being broken up and buried around the outside of the site. Excavation work is also being undertaken to level the site.

The history of Lancaster Park dates back to 1880.

In 1880, Canterbury Cricket and Athletics Sports Co Ltd, Edward Stevens and Arthur Ollivier initiated the purchase of a parcel of swampy farmland (the actual cricket ground was in low-lying area and basically sitting on a large pool of saturated land) which became Lancaster Park, and Lancaster was the name of the farmer and previous landlord.

For Stevens, this was a transaction through his company, Harman and Stevens, on behalf of the owner, Benjamin Lancaster.

Canterbury Cricket and Athletics Sports purchased 10 acres 3 rods 30 perches (4.426 hectares) for £2,841 at £260 per acre (NZ$ 1284.95/hectare).

In 1904, Canterbury cricket would become the sole owner of the ground.

Remnants of steel wire will be bundled up and shipped overseas to be re-melted to make more steel wire. Photo / Lesley Murdoch

The above-ground demolition of the stadium was completed in September 2019, and on Friday the final underground removal of the Paul Kelly Stand foundations was completed.

Over the next six months, more than 4000 truckloads of gravel from the Waimakariri Riverbed will be delivered to level the site with the surrounding street level.

The remnants of steel wire will be bundled up and shipped overseas to be re-melted and sent back around the world to become steel wire again.

The opening of the remodelled Lancaster Park will occur next summer in the new year as a community cricket ground and an area for multi-community sports.