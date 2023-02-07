Lambton Quay lockdown: Police tell people to avoid the area

Armed police are outside the Western Union.

A premises on Wellington’s Lambton Quay has been told to lock down by police, and people have been asked to avoid the area.

A witness told the Herald she saw several police cars parked on the Quay and the area outside the Western Union currency exchange had been taped off with police tape.

Armed officers were outside the building.

A police spokesperson confirmed to NZME that officers were responding to “an incident” on Lambton Quay.

“A premises has been advised to lockdown and members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.”

