Lake to Sea Trail Ride school fundraiser in Milton, Otago turns to tragedy

One person has been killed and two others are seriously injured after three separate crashes in the Lake to Sea Trail Ride event in Otago.

A school fundraiser has turned to tragedy this afternoon, with one person dead and two other people seriously injured.

Police have confirmed that one person has been killed in a crash during the Lake to Sea Trail Ride event in Otago.

Two others have been injured in separate crashes, police say.

Emergency services responded to the crashes after two distress beacons were activated in the area about 12.10pm.

Two people have been transported to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

"Information from the crash sites has been limited due to poor cellphone coverage in the area," a police statement said.

"More information will be released as it becomes available."

The 18th Lake to Sea Trail Ride is a popular fundraiser for Tokomairiro High School in Milton.

The 140km trail motorbike ride goes from Milburn to Toko rivermouth – and back again – through a mixture of forestry and farmland.

Marshalls had been placed at junctions and road crossings, the event organisers said in pre-event information.