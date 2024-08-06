Expert forensic pathologist Dr Martin Sage gave evidence on the first day of the second fixture.
Counsel to assist the coroner Simon Mount KC put to Sage the conclusion of former FBI forensic detective Karen Smith, who is set to give evidence from Wednesday, that Lachie was placed in the pond by a third party.
Sage said there were three elements to this conclusion; that Lachie was placed rather than fell in, that a third party was involved, and that the scene was staged to look like an accident. There was no evidence to support any of these elements, Sage said.
Sage told the inquest he had spent half his life in High Court cases that were beyond certain doubt.
“In my view the allegation of prior death and freezing before immersion in the pond is without any identifiable factual basis.”
He noted Lachie’s body at the scene was described as “floppy.”
Sage said he would have to use the term “unascertained” to describe the death, but stressed that this could not be interpreted as saying that death has occurred from any other cause, “notably from any inflicted injury”.
He said there were some scene findings that strongly supported drowning as the cause of death, including a foam mushroom issuing from Lachie’s mouth and nose.
He noted Lachie’s lungs were not waterlogged when described in the initial pathology report, though told the inquest this may be the result of some 40 minutes of intensive resuscitation after he was retrieved from the pond.
“The presence of focal areas of overinflated lung and a diminution of the waterlogging would be an expected change in the appearances in the lungs of drowned person subject to CPR and artificial ventilation compared to a victim who has had no resuscitation.
“Accordingly, I do not believe the appearances found negate the possibility of drowning.”
Mount queried Sage on plant matter, visible under a microscope, found inside Lachie’s lungs.
“When someone walks on grass they crush the grass or they could stand on worms, that all leaves a scent.”
He said the scent does not last as long on a hard surface as opposed to a surface like grass.
He said when the scene was contaminated by multiple scents, it became difficult to track “because we don’t know who or what we’re tracking.”
He was asked if dogs were trained to track a specific scent related to an individual.
“It’s on movies and the likes, but it’s not something that New Zealand police do. Ninety-eight or 99% of the people that we’re looking for, we don’t know who they are.
“When you’re looking potentially at a 3-year-old who really is small, he’s not putting a lot of weight on the ground... an hour and a half is right at the max. I can’t sit here and go ‘the dog should or shouldn’t have’.”