MPs David Seymour, Willie Jackson, Christopher Luxon, Ayesha Verrall, Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer are quizzed about their security while out in the public. Video / Mark Mitchell

Labour minister Kelvin Davis has tendered an apology for comments he directed at Act MP Karen Chhour in Parliament yesterday in which he said she needed to "cross the bridge that is Te Tiriti o Waitangi from her Pākehā world into the Māori world" and stop looking at the world with a "vanilla lens".

Chhour objected to the statements yesterday, saying that as a Māori raised in state care, Davis had challenged her mana. Chhour is Ngāpuhi - the same as Davis.

Davis has since contacted Chhour to apologise, and Chhour has accepted it. In a statement, Davis said he did acknowledge Chhour's whakapapa "and hope my comments did not cause her personal offence".

"I probably could have made my point better and I have apologised for that."

Davis said his comments were intended to refer to Act's policies, including Chhour's Member's Bill seeking to remove a provision that requires Oranga Tamariki to act in accordance with the Treaty of Waitangi – a clause Act says should not trump the best interests of the child.

Davis said he would never stop advocating for a "by Maori, for Maori" approach.

Davis then repeated his original statement – this time at the whole Act Party, rather than just Chhour: "The Act Party often preaches about being the party for all, but if they truly want that then I do encourage them to cross over the bridge that is Te Tiriti so that they can view the issues they care about from a Māori lens."

This morning, Act Party's chief whip Brooke van Velden also wrote to the Prime Minister asking for her to suspend Davis and force him to apologise for attacking Chhour's "world view, mana and race" rather than the issue at hand.

Van Velden likened it to the recent suspension of UK Labour MP Rupa Huq for saying of another MP, Kwasi Kwarteng, that he was "superficially a black man" and if you heard him talk on the media "you wouldn't know he's black". Huq has now apologised.

Davis made the initial comments in Question Time yesterday after Chhour – who is Māori – questioned him about Oranga Tamariki and its funding agreements with Te Whānau o Waipareira.

The questioning followed reports in the NZ Herald that Te Whānau o Waipareira was being looked at by the charities regulator after it loaned money to fund election campaigns, including John Tamihere's mayoral bid and Te Pāti Māori campaign in 2020.

In his response, Davis said it was a Treaty-based relationship: "What the member needs to do is cross the bridge that is Te Tiriti o Waitangi from her Pākehā world into the Māori world and understand exactly how the Māori world operates. It's no good looking at the world from a vanilla lens."