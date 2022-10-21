Labour weekend traffic: Congestion on Bombay Hills after crash, city clears

Traffic is already starting to build ahead of Labour weekend. Photo / NZME

Traffic started to build out of some cities by midday ahead of Labour weekend, as several crashes caused congestion along State Highway 1, while police hoped to avoid the road toll of the holiday last year.

Congestion has since cleared from city motorways but had backed up on the Bombay Hills after a crash in the southbound lane at the Nikau Rd off-ramp.

The Southern Motorway was earlier bumper-to-bumper southbound from the city at Spaghetti Junction down to Karaka, according to Google Maps' real-time traffic.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 5:50PM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane just after the #SH1 Nikau Rd on-ramp on the Bombays. Police are on-site. Follow their direction and expect delays. More: https://t.co/GunVSvLkHu. ^MF pic.twitter.com/oYwLNNgVcz — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 21, 2022

Traffic was slow southbound through the Waterview Tunnel, while southbound on the southwestern is slow moving from Hillsborough to Manukau.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said wet weather, minor crashes, and holiday traffic had already started to affect Auckland's motorways.

"If you are heading out, please be patient and allow extra time to get to your destination this afternoon."

A crash is currently blocking a right northbound lane just after the Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp.

Two separate multi-vehicle crashes blocked southbound and northbound lanes on Auckland's Northern Motorway near the Northcote Rd ramps - creating headaches for travellers north of the city.

The northbound lane remained blocked as of 1.25pm. Congestion was easing southbound, but traffic remained slow out of the city.

Two crashes on Auckland's Northern Motorway at Northcote were causing delays ahead of Labour weekend. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi said an earlier crash on the Southern Motorway was causing southbound delays. The crash blocked a right southbound lane just before the Takanini off-ramp at 11.15am.

It has since been cleared, but traffic remains at a crawl for about 16km between Ōtara and Karaka.

Traffic has backed up to Ōtāhuhu and onto the Southwestern Motorway to Māngere.

In Wellington, a major route out of the city was already congested by midday, the transport agency said.

Holidaymakers could expect 30-minute delays out of the capital because of high traffic volumes for about 12km from Waikanae to Ōtaki.

Meanwhile, police will be bolstering their presence on the country's roads in an effort to deter unsafe driving, director of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally said.

The official road toll period starts at 4pm on Friday and ends at 6am on Tuesday.

Eight people died in crashes last Labour weekend, while Northland, Auckland and Waikato were in the midst of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

"Any death on the roads is one too many and we certainly don't want to have a repeat of that number this year," Greally said.

"We need everyone to play their part in reducing the amount of death and injury on the roads – police and our road safety partners can only do so much."

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 1:55PM

A crash is blocking the right northbound lane just after the #SH1 Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp. Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/29G7bu4cGR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 21, 2022

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 12:45PM

Two separate multi-vehicle crashes are blocking lanes on both the southbound & northbound direction, near Northcote Rd On/Off-ramps. Holiday traffic should be prepared for delays in both directions on the #NorthernMwy until both crashes are cleared. ^MF pic.twitter.com/LojxV1mK8o — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 20, 2022

UPDATE 11:55AM

This crash now fully cleared. Allow extra time for southbound delays through the Manukau area to ease. ^TP https://t.co/UE5ulxTIdu — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 20, 2022

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 11:15AM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane just prior to Takanini off-ramp. Merge left with care to pass and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/g54ginJqX2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 20, 2022

SH1 WAIKANAE TO ŌTAKI - NORTHBOUND - 11:55AM

Due to high traffic volumes, SH1 is currently CONGESTED between Waikanae and Ōtaki. Please expect DELAYS of about 30 minutes while travelling through this area and plan your journey accordingly. ^EH https://t.co/0mXEnSdQAB pic.twitter.com/u9agFRkuiv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) October 20, 2022

Greally said police would focus on speed, drink and drug driving, making sure people were wearing seatbelts and were not distracted by their cellphones.

"Speed is the single biggest factor in the extent of injuries that result from a crash – and can be the difference between being 'carried away or walking away'."

Waka Kotahi director of land transport Kane Patena said it was important to plan ahead and expect congestion.

"Whether you're heading out of town to see friends and whānau or staying home this long weekend, we want you to get to where you're going safely.

"Take care, plan ahead and when you're out on the roads make sure you're considerate of others."