Labour vows to set up alcohol and drug court in Hawke's Bay

An Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment Court in Hawke's Bay would form part of a new project to reduce offending and improve rehabilitation under a Labour government. Photo / File

An alcohol and drug court would be set up in Hawke's Bay as part of a new Labour Party reform focusing on wellbeing if it is elected to Government.

The announcement forms part of Labour's long-term project to reduce offending and improve rehabilitation, which will involve an additional $59m investment over four years.

The Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment Court in Hawke's Bay, which will cost $11m over four years, will aim to tackle the drivers of crime - alcohol, drug use and addiction - and reduce reoffending.

Labour Party justice spokesperson Andrew Little said New Zealand must "break the cycle of re-offending".

"Thirty years of locking more people up for longer has not made communities safe and has resulted in a reoffending rate of 61 per cent," he said.

"Victims still struggle to have their voice heard in the criminal justice system and we will work to strengthen their place and ensure their voices are heard."

Within two years, AODT court participants are 23 per cent less likely to reoffend for any offence, 35 per cent less likely to re-offend for a serious offence and 25 per cent less likely to be imprisoned.

The announcement comes seven months after a group of St John's College students called for Hawke's Bay to establish a drug court.

Policy Light House was an advocacy group of nine year 10 and 11 students from the school in Hastings who made submissions to select committees on bills and act on social issues.

Labour Tukituki candidate Anna Lorck said the announcement highlights the campaigning of the St John's College students. Photo / File

Labour Tukituki candidate Anna Lorck said the announcement highlighted the significant positive action of the students.

"The leadership and awareness of young people to advocate for Hawke's Bay to have the investment in this service will have a real and positive impact, and we can all be very proud of their role in raising support for this with Minister Andrew Little," she said.

"Community support is vital to effective functioning of AODT courts because of the need for integrated wrap-around services."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the "old ways" have failed New Zealand over decades.

"We will continue the work started this parliamentary term to reduce offending, reduce victimisation, tackle the root causes of crime and enhance community safety and wellbeing," she said.

The new Labour reforms also include the roll out of a meth treatment programme to 4000 more people, an expansion of Māori Pathways prison rehabilitation programme to wāhine Māori and a strengthening in the Māori, Pacific and Ethnic Services Group within police.

The ratio of police to population improved from one fulltime officer per 541 people on June 30, 2017, to one to 496 in February 2020.

Napier MP Stuart Nash said the government has been able to "go hard against gangs and organised crime networks" thanks to record growth in police numbers across the previous three years.

Enforcement agencies are disrupting meth supply chains and seizing the proceeds of crime. We will keep up the momentum of growth in police numbers to match population growth."

"Enhanced diversity also enables police to better support communities through the work of specialist liaison officers," he added.