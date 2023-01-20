Immigration and Transport Minister Michael Wood comments on Jacinda Ardern's decision to step down as Prime Minister and what that holds for the party. Video / NZ Herald

Labour’s support has reached a new low in a Taxpayer’s-Union Curia poll.

The poll was taken before Jacinda Ardern announced she would resign.

Labour’s vote fell to 31.7 per cent, a fall of 1.4 points.

The National Party’s support also fell, but from a higher base. Its vote fell 2.2 points to 37.2 per cent.

Act was up 0.4 points to 10.8 per cent while the Greens were also up - rising 2.5 points to 10.6 per cent.

In Parliament, this would mean a National-led Government with National having 49 seats and Act 14. Labour would be in opposition with 41 seats, losing 23 MPs from its current caucus - a third.





The Greens would add 4 MPs, getting 14.

For the first time in this poll, which has been running since the end of 2021, Ardern’s favourability fell into the negatives. Her net favourability was -1 per cent, meaning more people disliked her than liked her.

However, National leader Christopher Luxon is similarly thought of. He sits on -1 per cent too.