New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Labour Party support reaches new low in poll; National also down as minor parties rise

By Thomas Coughlan
Immigration and Transport Minister Michael Wood comments on Jacinda Ardern's decision to step down as Prime Minister and what that holds for the party. Video / NZ Herald

Labour’s support has reached a new low in a Taxpayer’s-Union Curia poll.

The poll was taken before Jacinda Ardern announced she would resign.

Labour’s vote fell to 31.7 per cent, a fall of 1.4 points.

The National Party’s support also fell, but from a higher base. Its vote fell 2.2 points to 37.2 per cent.

Act was up 0.4 points to 10.8 per cent while the Greens were also up - rising 2.5 points to 10.6 per cent.

Act was up 0.4 points to 10.8 per cent. Photo / Mark Mitchell
In Parliament, this would mean a National-led Government with National having 49 seats and Act 14. Labour would be in opposition with 41 seats, losing 23 MPs from its current caucus - a third.


The Greens would add 4 MPs, getting 14.

For the first time in this poll, which has been running since the end of 2021, Ardern’s favourability fell into the negatives. Her net favourability was -1 per cent, meaning more people disliked her than liked her.

However, National leader Christopher Luxon is similarly thought of. He sits on -1 per cent too.

