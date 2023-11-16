No estimate for when deal will be struck, Auckland ranks among top 3 most expensive cities for rent in the whole world, MetService issues rain warnings for top of the South and lower North Island and abuse for call centres have reached unprecedented levels. Video / Envato / Gettyimages / NZHerald

Labour MP Ginny Andersen says she is surprised at latest bullying claims over a toxic office culture, maintaining the phrase she is accused of uttering didn’t sound like something she would say.

The former police minister this morning denied fresh allegations that she engaged in body shaming in her workplace and that there was a toxic culture in her office.

“It’s difficult to respond to allegations that are historical and anonymous,” Andersen told AM.

On the claim that she said, “I am an MP I can do what I want,” Andersen said it didn’t sound like something she would say and she does not recall saying it.

Andersen formally apologised to a complainant earlier this week who accused her of bullying a teenage volunteer over a period of three years.

Andersen confirmed she has spoken to Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins about the allegations recently.

This morning she said she was surprised by the rumours that she had a toxic workplace culture.

She also denied ever body shaming anyone in the workplace.

Last week the party confirmed it was investigating the complaint, which was made by the mother of one of Andersen’s volunteers and alleged poor behaviour, particularly on election night five weeks ago.

It described Andersen yelling at the complainant’s teenage daughter and son on election night when she lost her electorate seat, accusing them of not doing enough doorknocking.

Another allegation was the MP yelled at the young woman over the phone after she told Andersen she could not help with volunteering because she was going on a family holiday.

“The complainant has advised us that from their perspective the complaint has now been resolved,” Labour Party president Jill Day said in a statement.

The allegations against Andersen were detailed in a letter that was leaked to media.

The complaint detailed other issues over a period of three years including the alleged victim being called “useless” after getting addresses mixed up while delivering something for Christmas.

“I’m aware a complaint has been made about comments I’ve made in the past,” Andersen said earlier this week.

“I’m really sorry if my comments caused hurt,” she said.

Additional reporting by RNZ.



