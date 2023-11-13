Labour MP Ginny Andersen formally apologises after bullying accusation

There are concerns for lost opportunities if Luxon misses the APEC summit, Nanaia Mahuta refuses to label Hamas attack on Israel ‘terror’ and Dilworth School announces $44 million for sexual abuse redress. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Labour MP Ginny Andersen has formally apologised to a complainant who accused her of bullying a teenage volunteer over a period of three years.

Last week the party confirmed it was investigating the complaint.

It described Anderson yelling at the complainant’s teenage daughter and son on election night when she lost her electorate seat, accusing them of not doing enough doorknocking.

Another allegation was the MP yelled at the young woman over the phone after she told Andersen she could not help with volunteering because she was going on a family holiday.

Labour Party president Jill Day said Andersen had provided a written apology, as requested by the complainant.

“The complainant has advised us that from their perspective the complaint has now been resolved,” Day said in a statement.

Andersen has contested the Hutt South seat for Labour since 2017. The seat was won by National’s Chris Bishop in that election with 47.88 per cent of votes to Andersen’s 44.15 per cent, but she entered Parliament on Labour’s list.

She won the seat off him in the 2020 “red wave” with 50 per cent of the votes to Bishop’s 41.6 per cent but lost it again in 2023 with 41.28 per cent to Bishop’s 44.36 per cent.