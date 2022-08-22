The Capital prepares for another protest, rogue MP Gaurav Sharma faces judgement and more money for flood-ravaged parts of the country in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Under-fire Labour MP Gaurav Sharma will be attending today's meeting where a vote will be taken on whether to expel him from caucus.

The Hamilton West MP is facing expulsion after levelling accusations against senior figures in the party, including the prime minister.

Sharma told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking he would be attending today's meeting either in person or via Zoom.

Sharma said it was hard to believe that the outcome wouldn't be predetermined when senior MPs had told him the full plan after the first meeting last week.

"I have provided all the facts, there are other MPs saying they have been bullied and I have provided screenshots as well.

"Why not give a chance to Kieran McAnulty to clear his name or I get a chance to clear my name.

"I have been invited to the meeting, initially I was not allowed to attend but yesterday I was told I would be called in part to consider options."

Sharma said his concern was that even after providing all the evidence of other MPs also being bullied, there was no independent investigation being carried out.

"In the last week or two, they have made an example of me, 'if you speak against party or its leadership, you will have no chance because your image will be ruined.

"The person whose screenshot I shared contacted me back saying they are still with me, another one, told me they are worried about being found out."

Sharma said his focus remained on getting the investigation done and if he gets booted out, he would consider his options.

"I am obviously a left-leaning and progressive person; I don't have to agree with parties. If my constituents are raising their concerns with me, I'll raise them too.

"A lot of times, I have opened my mind to the concerns of my constituents rather than adhering to an ideology."

Labour MPs arriving at Parliament had little sympathy for Sharma with many saying they did not trust him – including those in his 2020 intake.

Minister David Parker said Sharma's behaviour was disappointing and there were no grounds for the investigation Sharma had sought, and he did not not believe the allegations the whips bullied MPs.

"Absolutely not. It's attention-seeking behaviour. I know of Kieran McAnulty he is trustworthy, mature and I believe him."

List MP Helen White said she had been in regular contact with Sharma to check on his welfare, as one of his fellow 2020 intake MPs and believed he was going into the meeting "with his eyes open."

"He's made his own choices, I think he is going into this with his eyes open. I think he's been offered good, fair treatment with the mediation offer and suspension."

A former employment lawyer, she said the mediation that was offered to Sharma would have been a good way to rebuild trust but it was not taken up. "So I'm really sad."

"I'm really sad about it. I'm really proud of the process we've taken, it's really conciliatory."

Asked if she was concerned he would release recordings of her conversations with him, White said she didn't think it mattered. "But I think it's unhelpful in this situation that people would be second guessing themselves."

Asked if she would vote to expel him, Camilla Belich said he had lost her trust.

"He has lost my trust through his behaviour, so it's very upsetting and disappointing."

She said he had been given a fair process and it was a shame he did not take up the offer of mediation.

"I think that's the process most New Zealand workers would have their issues resolved."

Both White and Belich said they had not experienced any bullying of the type Sharma was claiming, and had found the whips very supportive.

Asked if she still trusted Sharma, Northland MP Willow Jean Prime said "no."

"He's got an opportunity to come to caucus this morning and talk through it with us, I'm hoping he may attend."

She said it would be a decision for caucus whether to expel him.

Labour's President Claire Szabo said she would not comment ahead of the caucus meeting.

If Sharma is expelled, Szabo and Labour's NZ Council will likely start the process to expel him from the wider party as well – a process that takes some time and requires investigation ahead of any move.

Maungakiekie MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan said Sharma was suspended for breaching caucus rules, and had continued to breach them. "I'm going to see what happens at caucus. We haven't heard his side, have we, because he didn't turn up to caucus."

She said she didn't think anybody had been impressed by his behaviour, and she did not trust him "not at the moment, no."