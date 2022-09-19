Labour MP Anna Lorck. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour MP Anna Lorck says she is working on "how I can work to be a better MP" after two separate allegations that she bullied staff.

Last month, a senior staffer claimed her former boss was "demanding" and "erratic" and gave her menial tasks while she was working as her executive assistant.

Another staffer then told Stuff he was allegedly "publicly scolded" and denigrated on other occasions by Lorck during a six-month stint working for the MP before quitting.

Speaking to media today, Lorck said she was now working with a "professional leadership coach".

"Together we are working on how I can work to be a better MP.

"Everyone is different. And we all have strengths. And one of my strengths is I am a hard worker.

"I'm making sure that I do the work that's needed on me to be best MP I can possibly be."

Lorck refused to answer any further questions about the allegations nor her handling of them.

She previously said she was "devastated" to hear how the staffer felt after he finished working for her "and I hope he's doing better now".

"I hand on heart feel I went out of my way to support him as I was concerned about his wellbeing during what was a difficult period of his employment.

"During his time working at Parliament, the Parliamentary Service, Labour whips and I were all involved in extensive support to help him in his job, alongside his union."

She claimed he did not raise a complaint during his employment.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Lorck's leadership support came about not through an "investigation" but "conversations" between her and party whips.

"She's identified herself that she needs to work on her management style.

"It occurred in conversations between the lead party whips and it was important that she was able to address some of the issues that had been raised.

"This is a high-pressure work environment, but that never excuses poor behaviour.

"In the case of Anna... she's recognised she's got a particular management style that she knows she needs to work on.

"She's a person who's very energetic, very enthusiastic, and perhaps sometimes that comes across poorly, isn't always appreciated, but she's working on that."

The ex-staffer behind the latest allegation said he was offered support by Parliamentary Service, including counselling and professional development.

Parliamentary Service has said it does not comment on the details of employment matters.

Lorck has been the Tukituki MP since the 2020 election, where she defeated National's Lawrence Yule by 1590 votes.

It comes just weeks after the Labour caucus voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma, who will now sit in Parliament as an independent MP.

Sharma had alleged bullying within his own party, before being accused of it himself by a former staffer. He continued to publicly criticise the Labour Party until he was expelled.

National MP Sam Uffindell was also stood down last month after allegations of his past behaviour - including violence - surfaced.

Yesterday he was reinstated as a MP after the party said an independent investigation found allegations levelled against him in his university years were not as reported in media.