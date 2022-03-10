National leader Christopher Luxon has enjoyed a meteoric rise. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All eyes are on the horse race between Labour and National this evening when 1 News will reveal the results of its latest 1 News-Kantar poll.

National has enjoyed unbroken momentum in most polls since taking over the National leadership in December of last year, however National has not yet managed to overtake Labour.

National has consistently been behind Labour since its polling crashed during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to that, polling showed National winning the election.

The last 1 News-Kantar Poll, taken in January, had National rising four points to 32 per cent. That was the first time that poll had had National polling in the 30s since the 2020 election.

Labour was down just 1 point to 40 per cent, with likely support party, the Greens, steady on 9 per cent.

Act was down 3 points to 11 per cent, leaving the gap between National-Act and Labour-Green at 6 points.

Over the weekend, National announced a $1.7 billion tax cut policy, which Labour quickly decried as being unfair to people on low incomes, and containing a "fiscal hole".

The most recent published poll has come from the Taxpayers' Union-Curia.

Taken in February, it showed Labour - up 1 percentage point - at 42 per cent, just four points ahead of National on 38 per cent.

National gained 5 percentage points in January.

Act and the Greens were on 7 and 6 per cent respectively.

The poll will be released after 6pm.