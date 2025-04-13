Advertisement
Kumeū locals win proactive river maintenance to combat flooding - Greg Sayers

By Greg Sayers
Floodwater on SH16 at Kumeū on August 31, 2021 after heavy rain. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Opinion by Greg Sayers
Greg Sayers is an Auckland Councillor and businessman and represents the Rodney Ward.

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Auckland Council is looking to implement proactive maintenance of the Kumeū River to prevent flooding.
  • Local contractors will be hired for the maintenance work, ensuring transparency and use of local knowledge.
  • The council ruled out costly infrastructure projects, focusing instead on regular river clearance to reduce flood risk.

There are no plans to manage the retreat of flood-prone Kumeū in northwest Auckland by relocating it.

However, the Kumeū River does need to be proactively maintained rather than reactively maintained.

Better river maintenance was the message given “loud and clear” by locals

