Krill oil and milk power leak into Lake Taupo after a truck crash on SH1. Photo / Waikato Regional Council

Part of Lake Taupō was turned bright red after a truck crash, which led to krill oil and milk powder it was carrying being spilled.

The crash occurred in the early hours yesterday morning, according to a police spokesperson, around 4.30am on SH1, Motutere, between Waitapu and Te Heuheu.

It is understood the road was closed until this morning.

The Waikato Regional Council (WRC) explained the situation on Facebook and said they had consulted experts about how to remedy it.

“Experts we’ve been talking to say the oil will likely start to breakdown through a combination of sunlight and wave action, and the water will help to dilute it, too,” the WRC wrote.

There is a concern that the oil may stick to bird feathers, and it is “unknown what effect this may have”, said the WRC. However, it is thought that krill oil will break down a lot quicker than mineral oils.

The WRC also said they are in contact with scientists regarding the impact this may have on the water quality for those who take water from the lake.

“Water samples have been taken for analysis and a water quality monitoring programme has been put in place to track any changes,” the WRC said.

Although krill oil is a popular dietary supplement, the WRC is recommending that you don’t drink the water in the proximity of the crash site.

Local hapū, Ngāti Te Rangiita, have issued a rāhui over the area covering from Pūeaea (Waitapu Road in Motutere) to Pākā Bay (Hallet’s Bay).

Signs have been put up at Te Pōporo (Bulli Point) and the Waipēhi Stream rest area.