A Pāpāmoa skincare business says its website traffic has gone “through the roof” and “amazing” sales numbers were generated after American socialite Kourtney Kardashian shared two of its products on her website.

On January 23, Kardashian shared on her website Poosh a list of what she packed in her hospital bag after giving birth to she and Travis Barker’s first child together. Kardashian shared the link to Poosh’s Instagram account.

The list included local start-up company Pure Mama’s signature belly oil and nipple butter.

Pure Mama founder and chief executive Lara Henderson says she has had "amazing" sales after American socialite Kourtney Kardashian featured two of Henderson's products on her website. Photo / Alex Cairns

Pure Mama founder and chief executive Lara Henderson said she became “a little bit emotional” after she discovered Kardashian had shared her products.

“It was quite a humbling moment to go, ‘Two and a half years ago, this tiny little business had just started, and now we’re kind of edging on the fringes of being a really big global brand,” the mother of two said.

“That’s our ambition, and moments like this really make it feel like it’s achievable.”

It follows Pure Mama announcing its new partnership last year with Mecca - Australasia’s largest prestige beauty retailer, with more than 100 stores in Australia and New Zealand.

American socialite Kourtney Kardashian shared a link to her website - which features two Pure Mama products - on her Instagram.

How Kourtney Kardashian found out about Pure Mama’s products

Henderson said Kardashian announced her pregnancy last year and posted an Instagram story asking for recommendations for pregnancy skincare.

“She screenshotted the recommendations that came through and Pure Mama came out as the most popular answer.”

The Pure Mama pregnancy and post-partum skincare range. Photo / Alex Cairns

Henderson said Kardashian, who has 224 million followers on her personal Instagram and 4.8m on her website Poosh’s Instagram, shared it on her social media.

“The uptake from someone who has over 200m followers ... our website traffic just went crazy.”

Henderson said she then sent Kardashian some Pure Mama products last year.

Website traffic goes ‘through the roof’

After Kardashian gave birth in November and had not posted anything about Pure Mama, Henderson said she thought the “ship had sailed”.

However, last week, Henderson’s sister and co-founder of Pure Mama, Yasmin, alerted her to a post on Kardashian’s website which linked two of Pure Mama’s products.

“As a small business owner, you take a lot of risks ... For something as big as this to come off was just an incredible reward for our business and our team and the brand.

“It was just amazing to get both products featured on there.”

Henderson said sales had been “amazing” and website traffic “went through the roof” following Kardashian’s post.

“For us to be able to have someone like her attached to our brand, not in a commercial sense but in a genuine sense, is just really powerful, and it’s something you can highlight as a brand for quite a long time to come.

“It’s not about ... a Kardashian mentioning our product. It’s someone who cares deeply about the quality of product and what goes on their skin.”

Kourtney Kardashian linked two of Pure Mama's products on her website - their belly oil and nipple butter. Photo / Alex Cairns

Henderson said American podcast host Amanda Hirsch also shared the Pure Mama products last week, “so we got another huge hit out of that”.

“She’s very close with that whole celebrity scene in the States, so that was another win - last week, we were just buzzing.”

Henderson said she posted the news on her social media and received “hundreds” of messages of support and congratulations.

“To have those people kind of cheering you on in the background is really cool as well.”

Henderson said Pure Mama was due to launch its products in America in March or April and was “already in talks with retailers”.

“The US is our next big market, so this could not have come at a better time.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.