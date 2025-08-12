She acknowledged the deep grief of the families, many of whom had lost their only child.
She also recognised their struggle to trust the unfamiliar emergency and investigation processes and committed to providing answers as fully as possible.
Families conducted their own inquiry and provided witness transcripts, but the Coroner said official sworn statements and police analysis remained the most reliable evidence.
“I acknowledge that the content of this finding is likely to be distressing and emotionally challenging for [the victims’] loved ones. To you all, I acknowledge your loss and grief, and I extend my condolences.”
The Coroner ruled the response by emergency services was “timely and professional” and they “quite properly prioritised” caring for the injured at the scene.
The specialist crash investigation that followed was “orthodox and appropriate” and “reached sound conclusions that are well supported by evidence”.
Coroner details victims’ final moments
Cho, Park, Kim and Han were all members of the Lee Chang Woo Racing School.
They arrived in New Zealand in July 2024 to train and compete in the Winter Games in Queenstown in August.
They spent time training and competing at various ski fields across the South Island.
Coroner Borrowdale revealed that the night before the crash, Cho was fined for speeding and failing to produce a driver’s licence, admitting he hadn’t been concentrating on his speed.
The next day, the team were on their way to their accommodation in Methven after a morning training at Mt Dobson.
Cho was driving a Toyota Estima, the second in a convoy of four team vehicles.
Park was in the front passenger seat. Kim and Han were in two of the rear seats, with the third tilted flat to enable “assorted items of loose ski equipment to be carried within the vehicle” including ski boots and bags, ski poles and slalom gates.
Travelling towards the convoy was a Toyota Surf driven by a 24-year-old man driving home to Wanaka after a day skiing at Craigieburn.
The vehicles collided at about 3.15pm.
The driver of the van behind Cho told police that the Surf driver “crossed the centre line just before the start of the corner, causing the accident”.
However, police established it was Cho who drove onto the wrong side of the road.
Senior Constable Paul Beaver, an experienced serious crash investigator, said that the curve of the road meant Cho had “an obstructed view of the approaching Surf” and it would have looked “as if the oncoming driver was on the wrong side of the road, when this was not the case”.
Beaver established that Cho’s failure to keep the Estima fully within its lane was a causative factor in the crash.
“In ascribing reasons for Mr Cho having crossed the centreline, [Beaver] stated that it was possible that fatigue played a part, given the demands of the daily training regime on the training tour,” said Borrowdale.
“Fatigue can lead to a momentary loss of concentration.”
Beaver said speed did not contribute to the crash and that the vehicles only became visible to each other seconds before impact, leaving the oncoming driver almost no time to react.
Initially, he was fed through an abdominal tube and was “fully dependent on hospital care”.
“By late September, Mr Han was recovering well and breathing better, so on 30 October he was transferred to the Auckland Brain Institute for rehabilitation ... [he] was using a wheelchair, doing strength exercises, and could be heard to speak using a noise valve,” the Coroner revealed.
After initial recovery, Han developed a severe chest infection and was admitted to intensive care with multiple complications.
Despite treatment, he developed septic shock and multi-organ failure and died on December 2, 2024.
Grieving parents’ crash concerns addressed
In her findings, Coroner Borrowdale addressed concerns raised by the victims’ families about the crash response and investigation.
They felt the Estima “should not have been loaded with unrestrained ski equipment”.
“There are no regulations in New Zealand restricting how cargo within a personal-use motor vehicle must be stowed for the safety of the occupants. This is a matter that is left to the driver,” she said.
“Loose equipment in the vehicle did not contribute to the occupants’ lethal injuries.”
The Coroner confirmed emergency services responded promptly and did all they could to save Han.
“In the cases of Mr Cho, Mr Park and Mr Kim, it was tragically too late. They were immediately killed in the collision, and no medical rescue was possible,” she said.
Coroner Borrowdale was satisfied that the fatal crash was caused by Cho crossing the centre line and colliding with the Surf.
“As to the causes of the lethal injuries that the young men sustained, I am satisfied that these were made considerably more severe as a result of the occupants being unrestrained by seatbelts,” she said.
The Coroner said there were important lessons to learn from the crash and she hoped the circumstances would improve and increase public education and avoid similar tragedies in the future.
“It is clear from the evidence... that the injuries sustained by these young men were made considerably worse because they were not wearing seatbelts,” she said.
“I wish to reinforce the message to motorists: always wear your seatbelt.
“Whether you are the driver or passenger, seatbelts save lives, as the old campaign said.
“Wearing a seatbelt reduces by 40% your chances of being killed or injured in a road crash. Do not take chances by being unrestrained in any motor vehicle.”
