Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Korean national ski team crash: Coroner finds driver error, lack of seatbelts key factors

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Four people died in a crash near Geraldine in August last year. Video / George Heard

A head-on crash that claimed the lives of four young Korean skiers was caused by their coach crossing the centre line, a Coroner has ruled.

And she says all four men may have survived had they been wearing seatbelts.

Junwoo Park, 24, Sangseo Kim, 16, and coach Bum-Hee

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save