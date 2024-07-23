A shopkeeper in a beachfront Auckland suburb is fuming after police took 80 minutes to respond to a shoplifting call out this evening - despite his workers collaring the alleged thief and holding him down.
The Herald spoke to the store owner’s son while the intruder was restrained inside the Liquorland Boutique on Kohimarama’s Melanesia Rd.
Duna Mittal said a worker grabbed the man after a second person started taking liquor bottles off the shelves.
“The staff have managed to keep one [man] and put him to the side to keep him here until the police came - and I’ve given the police multiple calls,” he said.
The man kept quiet as he was held down. Mittal believed it was because “he realised what he had done”.