Knife-wielding shoplifter pinned down at Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland

A bystander took this photo of two security guards at Sylvia Park - the guard on the left holding a large knife after reportedly disarming a man. Photo / Supplied

Security guards have wrestled a knife-wielding shoplifter to the ground outside Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police were called to the mall just after 5pm to reports of a shoplifter.

It was reported that the shoplifter was confronted by security guards and he presented a knife at them.

The security guards obtained the knife from the shoplifter and recovered the stolen goods, however the offender left on foot.

A retail worker at Sylvia Park said the man was taken down by two security guards before fleeing the scene.

Another mall worker who saw the incident said the weapon was a large steak knife with a "big blade".

Police are in the area making enquiries into the incident.