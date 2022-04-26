Kmart attack: Second accused arrested, appears in court

Chaos at Kmart store entrance in Hamilton. Video / Supplied

A second woman allegedly involved in the violent armed robbery of a Kmart store has been arrested.

Sharice Walker-Grace made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court this morning on five charges including aggravated injury by stabbing, two of aggravated assault, shoplifting, and theft.

It comes after her co-accused Kitia Lucy Toimata, 24, appeared in court last week on similar charges.

Toimata was declined bail and remanded in custody to reappear next month.

The pair are alleged to have attempted to steal goods from Kmart's central Hamilton store about 11.30pm on April 16 when a violent encounter erupted with security staff.

Two security and another staff member tried to stop the pair from leaving with unpaid goods when it's then alleged a confrontation occurred for several minutes; leaving them with injuries, including cut wounds.

Walker-Grace was arrested by police on Friday and first appeared in court on Saturday.

The 26-year-old reappeared briefly before Judge Glen Marshall this morning when she had her bail application adjourned until Wednesday.

She was remanded in custody until then.