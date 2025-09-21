Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

KiwiSaver retirement savings: Why $375k to $605k may be enough for median earners

Susan Edmunds
RNZ·
5 mins to read

The big question: Is $375k, $605k or $1m enough for retirement? Photo / 123rf

The big question: Is $375k, $605k or $1m enough for retirement? Photo / 123rf

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

How much do you really need to save for retirement?

Is it $48,000 as suggested by the Massey University retirement spending guidelines for a one-person household living a “no frills” life in a provincial area?

Or $1 million, as mooted by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save