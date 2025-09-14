Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Which sectors pay more than a median $100,000 salary?

RNZ
4 mins to read

Infometrics says there is not much impetus for wage growth in the current environment. Photo / Getty Images

Infometrics says there is not much impetus for wage growth in the current environment. Photo / Getty Images

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

It used to be that once someone’s salary hit six digits, they would be considered highly paid.

But there are now about a dozen sectors paying at least a median $100,000.

Over the past 10 years, the median wage across New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save