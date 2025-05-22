Carter Capner director Peter Carter said the firm was acting for 11 passengers but is also investigating claims for others who experienced significant psychological trauma.

“Many of our clients exhibit PTSD symptoms as a result of this terrifying mid-air experience,” he said.

“They thought they were going to die.”

Carter said compensation was not available for PTSD unless it could be demonstrated to have caused a physical change in the passenger.

“To this end, our medical experts are utilising leading-edge brain scanning techniques to image brain abnormalities,” the lawyer said.

“We are optimistic to also be able to recover substantial damages for PTSD injuries for affected passengers, including those who have no other physical injuries.”

The firm expected to present compensation demands to Singapore Airlines’ insurers by September.

Carter believes many passengers will receive awards for damages “well in excess of $1 million”.

If Singapore Airlines proves it had no part to play in the accident, its liability for proven losses for each passenger will be limited to US$180,000, the law firm claims.

Carter said the firm believed, after an in-depth investigation, that pilots likely encountered a thunderstorm at too close a proximity as the plane passed over an area notorious for thunderstorm activity in the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

The turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 last year killed oneperson and injured many others.

“Other planes took evasive action and changed direction, yet Flight SQ321 headed directly through the suspect area,” he said.

“Interim report confirms that the G-forces applied to passengers’ bodies – including a drop in vertical acceleration from +1.35G to -1.5G – was sufficient to cause serious injury even to passengers restrained by a seat belt."

The final accident report from the Singaporean Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) is expected to be released mid-year.

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) spokesperson said the airline deeply apologised to all passengers and crew members for the traumatic experience on board flight SQ321 operating from London to Singapore on May 20.

Ambulances in Bangkok wait to carry passengers from the fatal London-Singapore flight a year ago. Photo / AP

“SIA continues to co-operate fully with the relevant authorities in the investigation into the SQ321 incident,” they said.

“We are also firmly committed to providing the necessary support and assistance to the affected passengers.”

The airline spokesperson said SIA sent compensation offers directly to the passengers on June 10, 2024.

“While some passengers have accepted these offers, we continue to engage with the others directly or via their appointed representatives.

“We regret that we are unable to provide more details due to confidentiality reasons. The safety of our customers and staff remains SIA’s top priority.”