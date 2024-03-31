The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has officially entered the “space race” with the launch of an experimental communications satellite on board a Rocket Lab Electron rocket lifting off from the Wallops Launch Complex 2 in Virginia. Video / Rocket Lab

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has officially entered the “space race” with the launch of an experimental communications satellite on board a Rocket Lab Electron rocket lifting off from the Wallops Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.

The NROL-123 mission payload, dubbed “Koramiko”, was attached to a research satellite developed by the US Naval Postgraduate School for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) blasting off into orbit on March 21.

Mission NROL-123 "Live and Let Fly" was the fifth by Rocket Lab for the NRO, but the first from US soil. Photo / Rocket Lab

“This is the first time the NZDF has had a payload put into space and represents and exciting milestone for both the NZDF and the wider New Zealand space enterprise,” said Defence Science & Technology (DST) director Dr David Galligan.

“Our research aims to build practical experience in space science and technology, test operations for the New Zealand Government space operations, and generate knowledge to enable future NZDF and wider government space development,” Galligan said.

The Rocket Lab mission is the fifth by the New Zealand space company for the NRO, but the first to be launched from US soil, the four previous taking off from the Māhia Peninsula in 2020 and 2022.

Koramiko will help the NZDF develop technology and operations for a future space programme. Photo / NZDF

“This launch, which is putting research missions into space, exemplifies the NRO’s commitment to building partnerships with private industry and academia,” said NRO director Dr Chris Scolese.

“The knowledge gained from this research will advance innovation and enable the development of critical new technology.”

The NRO missions were under the Rapid Acquisition of a Small Rocket (RASR) contract that enables the NRO to explore new opportunities for launching small satellites through a streamlined, commercial approach.

“The NRO is always looking for innovative ways to advance our capabilities in space and build agility and resilience into everything we do,” said Laura Robinson, deputy director of the NRO’s Office of Space Launch and mission director for NROL-123. “Our first Rocket Lab launch from US soil offers another opportunity to put payloads into orbit safely and efficiently.”

Operating under the Rapid Acquisition of a Small Rocket contract allows for a commercial and streamlined approach. Photo / Rocket Lab

“We are proud to once again deliver mission success for the NRO on Electron,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck. “The NRO have placed their trust in Rocket Lab since our first launch together in 2020 and it’s an honour to continue delivering dedicated access to orbit for national security missions, this time from the other side of the planet. The RASR contract process is an innovative, forward-leaning approach from the NRO that has allowed the agency to capitalise on the speed and responsiveness of commercial launch services and we’re thrilled to make it possible with Electron.”

The NRO uses satellites and other space-based capabilities to secure and expand America’s intelligence advantage with millions of people counting on the NRO to collect and deliver critical information that can only be obtained from the vantage point of space.

The NRO provides data for a wide variety of customers, including to those delivering humanitarian aid. Photo / Nasa

Customers include defence and security agencies and civilian organisations that use the information for priorities like assessing damage from natural disasters, predicting climate change, and helping relief agencies determine how and where to deliver humanitarian aid.

Koramiko, on board the US satellite about the size of a small briefcase, will provide data for the NZDF DST based at Whangaparāoa ground station north of Auckland to gain practical experience and to develop expertise in space science and technology and space operations.

The satellite orbits the Earth every 90 minutes at an altitude of 515km.

A second experimental payload, Tūī, is scheduled for launch later this year.