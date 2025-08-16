Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Kiwis demand public answers from former ministers in Covid-19 inquiry – Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern and then Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins prepare to face the media in 2022. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern and then Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins prepare to face the media in 2022. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Editorial
  • A poll showed 53% of respondents disagreed with former ministers refusing to give public evidence in the Covid-19 inquiry.
  • The inquiry focuses on issues involving vaccines, mandates, and lockdowns, with a report due in February 2026.

New Zealanders want answers.

Yesterday, the Weekend Herald reported a poll on what Kiwis thought about former Government ministers refusing to give evidence in a public session as part of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic.

The results suggested we aren’t impressed by their call.

of Dame Jacinda Ardern, Chris Hipkins, Grant Robertson and Dr Ayesha Verrall to not front publicly for the inquiry.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save