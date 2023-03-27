Jeet Walavalkar, Maara Teao, Tahmina Noori and Nicole Yao model new uniforms for Kiwibank. Photo / Guy Coombes

Kiwibank customers will see some changes later this year as frontline staff get a uniform makeover that better reflects individual needs and diversity.

“Workplace dress codes were first created to enforce discipline, conformity, and status,” explained Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich. “What’s deemed appropriate in the workplace has changed over the past few decades, and Kiwibank is leading the charge into a new age of workwear, creating a progressive wardrobe that accurately reflects the diversity of Aotearoa today.”

Kiwibank new corporate uniform designs to reflect individuality and diversity in their staff. Photo / Guy Coombes

Five leading designers from Aotearoa New Zealand, Barkers, Jen Sievers, Kiri Nathan, Little Yellow Bird and Standard Issue, were engaged to produce a 46-garment collection that considers all body types, accessibility, gender-neutrality, as well as cultural and religious preferences. The new approach allows for Kiwibank team members to mix and match items to curate their own unique looks, while still strongly representing the Kiwibank brand.

Nathan drew on her Māori whakapapa and experience with raranga (weaving) for her contribution. “There is a certain āhua (character, nature) an individual radiates when they wear a garment that makes them feel like they are standing in their own power. Kia māia - be brave, bold, capable, and confident,” she said. “I loved creating alongside the village of local designers involved. Together, we have curated something really special for Kiwibank, and for ourselves. As five New Zealand-owned and operated businesses it’s inspiring to see Kiwibank investing in several local businesses to create the new collection and I look forward to seeing the other businesses they support in the future as the wardrobe grows.”

Designer Kiri Nathan (centre) with Melanie Jacobs and Gus Slade modelling the new styles. Photo / Guy Coombes

“For Kiwibank, this is more than just a new wardrobe.,” said Jurkovich. “It’s about increasing the possibilities for every team member to celebrate their own individuality, dress in a way that makes them feel empowered, and in turn, perform better for customers. It allows them to better represent their true selves while feeling a strong connection to the team.”

The new uniform collection will be worn from mid 2023.