Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwibank expansion plan deserves wide support - Matthew Hooton

By
6 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Paul Goldsmith have suggested the state-owned Kiwibank expand its product offering and scale.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Paul Goldsmith have suggested the state-owned Kiwibank expand its product offering and scale.

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Finance Minister Nicola Willis and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Paul Goldsmith have suggested they are open to the state-owned Kiwibank being privatised.
  • Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich is said to support the proposal.
  • None of the Government’s Kiwibank shares would be sold under this plan.

Matthew Hooton has over 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties, and the Mayor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business