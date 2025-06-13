Kiwibank economists are calling for more cuts to the Official Cash Rate as the economy continues to crawl out of a “deep, deep hole”, and as trade tensions and slowing demand offshore hit “just as confidence begins to lift”.
Economists at the state-owned bank released their Bi-Annual Outlook Note thismorning, with forecasts and recommendations from interest rates to inflation, housing to the labour market, and trade.
“We are getting closer to the bottom in interest rates”, wrote chief economist Jarrod Kerr, senior economist Mary Jo Vergara and economist Sabrina Delgado.
They believe the Official Cash Rate (OCR) needs to fall another 75 basis points to reach 2.5%, starting with a 25bp cut to the OCR next month or in August, and a second 25bp cut by the end of the year.
“That’s not enough, in our view. We’re likely to need another 50bps beyond that, to get the economy humming once more … the RBNZ may pause in July at 3.25%, but we expect the data to evolve in a way that demands more rate relief.”
The Reserve Bank has made 225bps of cuts since August last year, easing pressure on borrowers as interest rates fell in unison.
One, two and three-year interest rates are now around or just below 5% at the major banks, down from interest rates of more than 7.5% in late 2023.