“A reminder about transparency. We know there will be a lot of eyes on us as an organisation in coming days. Our code of conduct is there to keep us all safe in these scenarios. It is really important not to talk to media.”
This is snippet of an emailsent to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) leadership team the day after Adrian Orr resigned as Governor on March 5.
As it turned out, the RBNZ was anything but transparent when it came to Orr’s departure – its evasiveness creating a vacuum, which was filled with gossip. It’s unclear how “safe” this kept Orr.
The real issue, however, is that the RBNZ’s handling of the matter eroded public trust in the institution.
Documents released (late) under the Official Information Act on Wednesday show the RBNZ’s leadership team was briefed to say Orr’s decision to leave was “personal” and that he was leaving “on his own terms”.
The first question the Herald asked RBNZ board chairman Neil Quigley, during a rushed press conference the day Orr resigned, was about whether disagreement over Government funding for the bank led to Orr’s decision.
Quigley said: “We are working through some views about the funding of the bank. The board is in the process of finalising its submission to the minister about our next funding agreement. That conversation about funding has involved the normal challenge that you would expect and has been constructive, so the board is managing that process.”
Come June 11, the RBNZ said disagreement between Orr and the board over the amount of funding to pitch for was in fact the reason Orr quit.
Orr wanted the bank to stick to its guns and pitch for the funding he believed it needed. The board reckoned it should back down, as the Government had no appetite to cough up this sum.
Why couldn’t Quigley just say that – if not on the day Orr resigned on March 5, then after the RBNZ’s funding agreement was signed on April 9?
It was no secret Orr wanted the bank to be resourced to take a broad view of its mandate.
Even former Finance Minister Grant Robertson didn’t give him the funding top-up he wanted, with the then head of the Treasury politely reminding Orr the country was in the midst of an inflation crisis.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis also didn’t make her disagreement with Orr a secret. Shortly before he resigned, she told the Herald the bank needed to trim its expectations around funding.
It isn’t ideal the RBNZ Governor and board disagreed. But this isn’t an unprecedented scenario.
The RBNZ could’ve been upfront about the fact it wasn’t tenable for Orr to remain in his role, ripped the Band-Aid off quickly and moved on.
Sure, there were lawyers involved in what could’ve been quite a nasty employment dispute.